Vehicle noise reduction initiative returns to Edmonton streets

The Edmonton Police Service is bringing back an initiative aimed at cracking down on speeding and car noise in the city.

Project Tensor launched Friday and EPS invited drivers on Saturday for the first-ever Amnesty Testing Event at the NAIT south campus to test their vehicles for noise without worrying about a ticket.

"If they say, for some reason or another, they don't pass, it's a conversation," said Const. Clint Stallknecht of the EPS traffic safety unit. "It's a safe environment, no tickets will be issued and we give recommendations for them."

Roy Nascimento brought his 1970 Mustang to be tested. It passed while idling, but was a bit loud when he revved the engine.

"I might have to be getting some new mufflers on it and see if I can quiet it down a little bit more, I do like to cruise it around on the streets," he said.

This spring makes the fourth year the vehicle noise reduction initiative has been put in place over the summer. Until September, EPS members and City of Edmonton Peace Officers will work together to address noise and high-risk driving in the city.

Resources will be focused on "hot spots" around the city, like Whyte Avenue and River Valley Road.

"We do frequent and regular inspections of vehicles looking for equipment compliance with a focus on noise-related issues," Stallknecht said. "And there's the high-risk pieces, which are people's driving behaviour and habits.

"And those are things that the driver themselves has complete control over."

Stallknecht said there are plans for a second amnesty event in June, but that date has not been confirmed yet.

Between May and September 2022, Project Tensor resulted in more than 1,600 tickets issued, 600 Notice of Directions were given for repairs required and officers responded to 823 noise complaints.