

Alex Antoneshyn, CTV Edmonton





Police in Alberta and British Columbia are searching for an Edmonton man who has been missing for nearly a week.

Stuart Barclay, 40, left a home in the area of 70 Street and 101 Avenue on Tuesday, Nov. 20 around 9 p.m. He reportedly left the area in a white Chevrolet Equinox with Alberta license plate WWV 878.

The last known sighting of Barclay was at a business in the Park Royal area of West Vancouver, B.C. on Friday, Nov. 23 around 9:20 a.m.

The next day, his vehicle was found parked along Highway 99 between West Vancouver and Squamish.

Police believe he may still be in the West Vancouver area.

Barclay is describe as a white man with brown hair and brown eyes. He is approximately 185 centimetres tall (6’1”) and weighs about 82 kilograms (180 pounds).

Police said he has large loop earlobe holes and currently has a beard and shaved head.

According to police, Barclay’s disappearance is considered to be out of character and there are concerns for his wellbeing.

There are no indications to suggest foul play currently.

Anyone with information is asked to call Edmonton Police Service at 780-423-4567 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.