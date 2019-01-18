Boyle RCMP were called after someone spotted a vehicle that was on fire driving on Highway 855, on the Buffalo Lake Métis Settlement.

Police said the vehicle crashed, but the driver continued driving and the vehicle caught fire.

Witnesses told police the vehicle, engulfed in flame eventually came to a stop and a man ran from the scene.

Police later located a 31-year-old man hiding in a residence.

Darrell Ladouceur, of the Buffalo Lake Métis Settlement is facing numerous charges including impaired driving offenses.

He will appear in court in Boyle next month.