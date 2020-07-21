EDMONTON -- The tour bus that rolled over on its way to the Columbia Icefield is now upright, still resting on the rocky slope.

Heavy equipment and trucks were on the mountain Tuesday morning, working to move the bus up to a road and then down to a waiting flatbed truck to be hauled away.

The July 18 crash that killed three people and injured dozens more is still under investigation by the RCMP, the Transportation Safety Board and Alberta Occupational Health and Safety.

Banff Jasper Collection by Pursuit, the company that operates the tours, is doing its own review. President Dave McKenna said once the investigations are complete, Pursuit will implement any changes that are recommended.

The province says there have been no previous OHS complaints involving the tour company in the last five years.

With files from CTV News Edmonton's Sarah Plowman

