Vehicle rollover on the Anthony Henday ramp
Published Thursday, September 19, 2019 5:16AM MDT
Last Updated Thursday, September 19, 2019 6:06AM MDT
Police are investigating the cause of a vehicle rollover in south Edmonton early Thursday morning.
The vehicle was driving southbound on Calgary Trail and landed on its roof on the ramp on to the Anthony Henday.
The three occupants of the vehicle were sent to hospital, one with minor injuries and two as a precaution.
Police are investigating the cause.
Traffic is flowing but drivers are asked to slow down.
More details to come…