

Alex Antoneshyn, CTV Edmonton





A vehicle has become the focus of an investigation into the death of a Sherwood Park man, and RCMP are asking for the public’s help in locating it.

The body of Gursumeet Singh Brar was found last Thursday near a rural property in the area of Highway 14 and Range Road 231.

A black, 2012 Ford F-150 has become the focus of the RCMP investigation.

Police are looking for dashcam footage from the area of Sherwood Drive, between Township Road 522 and Wye Road, which was taken on Nov. 28 around 7 p.m.

Individuals with video are asked to contact Const. Tara St. Denis at 780-509-3292 or email her at tara.st.denis@rcmp-grc.gc.ca, or contact Strathcona County RCMP at 780-467-7749.