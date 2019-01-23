

Alex Antoneshyn, CTV Edmonton





Cold Lake RCMP are searching for the person who stole a vehicle while a child was still inside.

A vehicle with a young child was reported stolen from a coffee shop on Highway 28 and 59 Avenue around 8 a.m.

Police said the child was unharmed and dropped off at the Cold Lake Hospital nearby before the vehicle fled the area.

RCMP are searching for a red 2004 Ford Explorer Sport Trac that has a hard tonneau cover, chrome running boards and Alberta plate BVR6949. It is missing its driver’s side mirror and has body damage, police said.

The thief is described as an Indigenous man in his thirties. He is of average build and may be wearing a red jacket and sunglasses.

Those with information are asked to call Cold Lake RCMP at 780-594-3302 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.