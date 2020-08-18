EDMONTON -- Police say several vehicles and a business had their windows smashed in an apparent overnight vandalism spree.

The vandalism occurred in the area of 119 Street and 127 Avenue early Tuesday.

Investigators are searching for a suspect and say they'll release CCTV footage later in the day in an attempt to track down the culprit.

More details are expected to be released at a 10:15 a.m. news conference.

It's the latest of several vandalism incidents to occur in Edmonton this summer.

Earlier this month, vandals smashed windows and doors and spraypainted a flag at the Ethiopian-Canadian Community Association.

In July, a 22-year-old was charged for a series of tire slashings in west Edmonton.