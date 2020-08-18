Advertisement
Vehicle, storefront windows smashed in vandalism spree
Seven vehicles had windows smashed in following an overnight vandalism spree near 119 Street and 127 Avenue in Edmonton. Aug. 18, 2020. (CTV News Edmonton)
EDMONTON -- Police say several vehicles and a business had their windows smashed in an apparent overnight vandalism spree.
The vandalism occurred in the area of 119 Street and 127 Avenue early Tuesday.
Investigators are searching for a suspect and say they'll release CCTV footage later in the day in an attempt to track down the culprit.
More details are expected to be released at a 10:15 a.m. news conference.
It's the latest of several vandalism incidents to occur in Edmonton this summer.
Earlier this month, vandals smashed windows and doors and spraypainted a flag at the Ethiopian-Canadian Community Association.
In July, a 22-year-old was charged for a series of tire slashings in west Edmonton.