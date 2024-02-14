Vehicle theft on the rise in Edmonton: EPS

The Edmonton Police Service says vehicle theft is on the rise.

According to EPS, the number of auto thefts have climbed 26 per cent over the past three years.

In 2021 3,744 vehicles were stolen. That number rose to 4,381 in 2022 and 4,714 in 2023.

Last year, EPS made 490 arrests, laid more than 1,700 criminal charges and recovered more than $18 million in stolen vehicles and equipment.

The federal government held a national summit on auto theft on Feb. 8 in response to the rising number of thefts across Canada.

According to Edmonton police, the number of recoveries have decreased as the number of thefts increased.

"Équité Association reports show a decreased recovery rate in Western Canada from 84 per cent in 2022 to 77 per cent in 2023, and this is consistent with what we're seeing in Edmonton," Sgt. Ian Strom said in a press release Wednesday. "Vehicles being stolen and shipped overseas contribute to this reduction in stolen vehicle recovery."

Violence associated with auto theft in Edmonton is also increasing, police said, with 35 guns and more than $110,000 worth of illicit drugs recovered from stolen vehicles.

EPS said a major factor leading to increased theft is drivers leaving their vehicles running and unattended with the key in the ignition.

For more information on how to protect your vehicle from theft, click here.

With files from The Canadian Press