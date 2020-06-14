EDMONTON -- Vendors are returning to Bountiful Farmer’s Market in south Edmonton as restrictions are lifted in Alberta.

The market was only open to vendors selling essential items during the pandemic, but sellers with products like jewelry are now allowed to return.

The market is also offering enhanced cleaning, physical distancing and curbside pickup. Only a limited number of customers are allowed in the building at a time.

On Friday, Alberta Health Services opened the ability for market vendors to allow samples again under certain guidelines.