

Diego Romero, CTV Edmonton





Edmonton’s Venezuelan community is paying close attention to the political unrest in their home country.

On Wednesday, opposition leader Juan Guaido declared himself interim president of Venezuela in front of thousands of supporters in Caracas, two weeks after illegitimate president Nicolas Maduro was sworn in following a fraudulent election in May 2018.

Canada, the United States and several countries across the world announced they recognize Guaido’s claim to presidency.

Venezuelans in Edmonton are thankful Canada has supported Guaido.

“Canada backing up what’s happening right now makes me really happy,” Samanta Gonzalez, the owner of Avila Arepa on Whyte Avenue, told CTV News on Thursday.

On Wednesday night, dozens of Edmonton’s 715 Venezuelans gathered to show their support to Guaido and solidarity to the Venezuelans who have stayed on home soil.

“As Venezuelan citizens, it’s our duty that the government and the public in general have the information that they need to make the right decision,” Jorge Robles said.

Under Maduro’s regime, the lack of basic needs such as food and medicine, and hyperinflation, have driven the country to the brink of collapse. For Robles, Canada’s constant support has been a breath of fresh air.

“We have been violated so many times in Venezuela that our government in Canada … has been one of the strongest and more consistent raising the voice for our people,” he said.

More than two million Venezuelans have fled the country since last June. Gonzalez is happy to call Edmonton home, but like most Venezuelans who have emigrated, she feels helpless and is concerned for her family still there.

“Something is always there that doesn’t allow us to be truly happy, because you care, right? We care. It’s home. It’s family; our relatives are there … it’s our problem, too.”