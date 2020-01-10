Verdict expected in trial of Edmonton man accused of killing young son
Published Friday, January 10, 2020 7:18AM MST
Joey Crier is seen in this police handout photo provided as evidence by the Court of Queen's Bench of Alberta. (Court of Queen's Bench of Alberta)
EDMONTON -- Justice David Labrenz is expected to deliver his verdict in the second-degree murder trial of Joey Crier on Friday.
Crier was charged in the death of his son, Anthony Joseph Raine. The 19-month-old's lifeless body was found outside the Good Shepherd Anglican Church in April 2017.
Crier pleaded not guilty. Closing arguments were delivered in December.
His then-girlfriend Tasha-Lee Doreen Mack was also charged in the child's death. Mack was convicted of manslaughter on Nov. 29, 2019. The Crown is appealing that verdict.
