A former youth soccer coach accused of trying to arrange sex online with an 11-year-old girl is expected to receive a verdict Tuesday morning.

Wesley Vander Leeuw faces eight counts of arranging through telecommunications to commit a sexual offence against a child and child pornography offences from 2015 and 2016.

Police say they first received a tip in 2016, which prompted an undercover officer to create an online persona, "Shannon," to message Vander Leeuw. According to investigators, Vander Leeuw believed he was talking to a girl and her mother, and that he sent sexually explicit messages like, "How do you want your daughter to learn about sex?" and "What would you like to have done or see done?"

Over his five-day trial, Vander Leeuw and his lawyer argued he had made a Craigslist ad inviting other adults to a hot tub party. Through the ad, Vander Leeuw says he became concerned by a woman who he thought may be abusing children, and that he sought to find more evidence to submit to police.

Vander Leeuw also is charged with possessing child pornography, which his lawyer argued were never shared between his client and people online.

Vander Leeuw pleaded not guilty to five charges on June 28.

The verdict will be made by a judge on Tuesday.