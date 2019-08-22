Warning: This article contains graphic details.

An Edmonton judge is set to deliver his ruling on whether Silva Koshwal can be held criminally responsible for killing and mutilating his ex-girlfriend in August 2015.

Justice Sterling Sanderman told court Monday he believes Koshwal killed Nadine Skow in her central Edmonton apartment.

The agreed statement of facts lays out a horrific series of events in which Koshwal cut out a number of Skow’s organs including her heart, which he pinned to the wall using a butcher knife.

Not criminally responsible?

Koshwal’s lawyers are arguing the 42-year-old cannot be held criminally responsible for his actions.

Court heard from two expert witnesses in the trial. On Monday, the defence called Dr. Leslie Block, a psychologist who assessed Koshwal at the Edmonton Remand Centre.

In his report, Block concluded “[Koshwal] has overarching significant psychopathology and probable brain injury that has distorted his ability to reason and process information properly.”

Block goes on in his report to say: “These mental conditions have essentially rendered him incapable of appreciating the nature and quality of his actions and behaviours.”

The Crown called its own expert witness Tuesday, forensic psychiatrist Dr. Roger Brown with Alberta Hospital. Brown completed his assessment report of Koshwal last month.

Brown said Koshwal suffers from post-traumatic stress disorder and major depression, but not psychosis.

“The available information does not suggest that Mr. Koshwal would have been deprived of the ability to appreciate the direct physical consequences of his actions, nor that they were morally wrong,” Brown said in his report.

Deportation order stayed

Koshwal is a landed immigrant from South Sudan who has lived in Canada for roughly 20 years.

In 2010, he was convicted of sexual assault and put under a removal order by the Canadian Border Services Agency.

That order was later stayed by the Immigration and Refugee Board until January 2016, meaning Koshwal couldn’t be deported.

Victim’s family in court

Nadine Skow was stabbed to death in August of 2015. (Submitted)

It has been a difficult three days for Skow’s family. Her parents have been in court throughout the trial.

Father Harvey Skow told CTV News he hopes Koshwal is found criminally responsible.

Silva Koshwal is charged with second-degree murder and indignity to a human body.

The judge is expected to deliver his verdict in the Alberta Court of Queen’s Bench starting at 3 p.m.

This is a developing story. It will be updated with the latest information as it becomes available.