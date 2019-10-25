EDMONTON -- A verdict has been reached in the trial of Abdulahi Hasan Sharif, the man accused of stabbing a police officer and hitting four people with a U-Haul truck in Edmonton two years ago.

Sharif faces 11 charges including attempted murder, aggravated assault, dangerous driving and dangerous driving causing bodily harm. He has pleaded not guilty.

In closing arguments Thursday, a Crown prosecutor argued that Sharif aimed to cause as much chaos and destruction as he could when the attacks took place on Sept. 30, 2017.

Sharif did not hire a lawyer and has been representing himself in court, though he hasn't cross-examined any witnesses.

A court-appointed attorney gave a closing statement to the jury on Thursday, asking them to consider that the U-Haul may just have been Sharif's simplest method of escape.

The jury began deliberating Thursday.

This is a developing news story. More to come...