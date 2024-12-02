Vermilion man killed in highway crash east of Edmonton

A man died in a car crash near Kitscoty, Alta., on Sunday night.

According to Kitscoty RCMP, the crash happened just before 9 p.m. on Highway 16 between Range Road 25 and Range Road 30.

Police said the driver of the car, a 29-year-old man from Vermilion, Alta., was declared dead at the scene.

The driver of the semi-truck was not injured.

The highway was closed Sunday night due to the collision but has opened up since.

Kitscoty is located around 220 kilometres east of Edmonton.