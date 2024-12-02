EDMONTON
Edmonton

    • Vermilion man killed in highway crash east of Edmonton

    An undated photo of an RCMP cruiser. (CTV News) An undated photo of an RCMP cruiser. (CTV News)
    Share

    A man died in a car crash near Kitscoty, Alta., on Sunday night.

    According to Kitscoty RCMP, the crash happened just before 9 p.m. on Highway 16 between Range Road 25 and Range Road 30.

    Police said the driver of the car, a 29-year-old man from Vermilion, Alta., was declared dead at the scene.

    The driver of the semi-truck was not injured.

    The highway was closed Sunday night due to the collision but has opened up since.

    Kitscoty is located around 220 kilometres east of Edmonton. 

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Edmonton Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Calgary

    Lethbridge

    Saskatoon

    Regina

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Ottawa

    Northern Ontario

    Barrie

    Kitchener

    London

    Windsor

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News