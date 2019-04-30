Police are looking for information after a man was shot at a rural residence several hours east of Edmonton in what they believe was a targeted act.

Officers were called to a rural home east of Vermilion, nearly 200 kilometres east of the capital city, on April 27 at 1:10 a.m.

A 27-year-old man had been shot in the leg. His injuries were serious, but not life threatening, and he was taken to hospital via ground ambulance. STARS then flew him to Edmonton.

Police said no suspects were found at the scene.

Local RCMP are working with the forensic identification services section, as well as Edmonton authorities on the case. Investigators have asked those with information on the shooting to call Vermilion RCMP at 780-853-4441 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.