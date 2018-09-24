RCMP in eastern Alberta said one person had been arrested and charged, after jewelry stolen from a store in Viking showed up online.

Police said between August 1 and 2, a business in Viking was broken into, and jewelry and clothing was stolen.

Later on, investigators received tips the jewelry was being sold online from Vermilion.

On September 19, officers tracked the location of the stolen jewelry, which was valued at about $1,000. Police searched an outbuilding at a home in Vermilion, and the stolen jewelry was seized.

Megan Atwood, 33, of Vermilion was arrested. She’s been charged with possession of property obtained by crime.

She’s scheduled to appear in Vermilion Provincial Court on October 15.