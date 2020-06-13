EDMONTON -- Climate activist Greta Thunberg has weighed in on the video of Athabasca Chipewyan First Nation Chief Allan Adam’s arrest by RCMP in March.

“I met with Chief Allan Adam in Fort McMurray last autumn and I’m shocked by this shameful abuse by the RCMP,” Greta said in a post uploaded to her Twitter account.

“Very disturbing to see,” she added.

I met with Chief Allan Adam in Fort McMurray last autumn and I'm shocked by this shameful abuse by the RCMP. Very disturbing to see. https://t.co/HZKCdBd2mm — Greta Thunberg (@GretaThunberg) June 13, 2020

RCMP dashcam video of the incident appears to show a RCMP officer punching and tackling Adam after officers confronted him, his wife and his niece about an expired licence plate tag.

The Alberta Serious Incident Response Team was directed to take over the investigation after Adam came forward last week alleging that he had been assaulted during the incident.

Thunberg has been nominated for the Nobel Peace Prize twice, in 2019 and 2020. She was also included in TIME magazine’s 100 most influential people list in 2019.