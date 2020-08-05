EDMONTON -- Members of Edmonton's Lebanese community say they are heartbroken after the deadly explosions in Beirut on Tuesday.

At least 100 people are dead, including one Canadian. Another 4,000 are injured and rescue crews continue to search for survivors.

"It is very difficult, it's very painful," Joe Hak told CTV News Edmonton. "Anywhere you see devastation like this, your heart is in pain."

He says the ties to Lebanon are strong in Edmonton and the community is working to raise funds for whatever is needed.

"Lebanon has been going through agony after agony for the past decade at least. And this one was sort of the real dagger that hit the heart of every Lebanese all over the world," Hak said.

Smoke was still rising from the port Wednesday morning, where several buildings were destroyed. The second explosion was so powerful it was felt hundreds of kilometres away in Cyprus.

Lebanon's government is holding an emergency cabinet meeting Wednesday and is expected to declare a two-week state of emergency. The president says more than 2,700 tonnes of ammonium nitrate had been sitting in a warehouse at the port for six years. The country's prime minister is promising to punish those responsible.

The explosions have left thousands of people homeless and destroyed silos full of grain and other food at the port. The country was already struggling with food shortages and its economy.