'Very rewarding': Edmonton woman closes in on goal of running 100 marathons
Runners will lace up for the Edmonton Marathon on Sunday for the first time since 2019, and one of the 3,300 participants will be one step closer to a major milestone.
Bonnie Woloschuk started running in charity fun runs in 2002, and set herself a goal of participating in 100 races and raising $100,000.
"I thought 100 marathons would be a goal and when the $100,000 came and went, I was nowhere near 100 marathons," she told CTV News Edmonton.
Sunday’s marathon will be her 97th race.
"In short, WOW,” said Tom Keough, director of the Edmonton Marathon. “That accomplishment is about, sort of that commitment, dedication, consistency, a great message for a lot of people."
Her goal has taken her to races all over the world, including to the famed Boston Marathon.
"It's a great way to meet people, a great way to see the world, and especially when you're raising money. It's just been very rewarding.”
Her plan is to hit the 100 mark later this fall, but she says she won’t quit when she hits the milestone.
"I think there's going to be over 100. I still have a few more on the bucket list."
She says it’s a goal that anyone can set for themselves.
"It's an accomplishment, and anybody can do it. Anybody can start small, start young and continue, stay healthy."
Woloschuk has raised about $250,000 on her journey so far.
With files from CTV News Edmonton's Darcy Seaton.
