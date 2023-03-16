'Very tough, tough morning': Oilers will honour fallen EPS officers ahead of Dallas matchup
The Oilers need a win Thursday night against the Dallas Stars, but before talking about hockey during his pregame update, head coach Jay Woodcroft took a moment to offer condolences.
Two police officers, 35-year-old Const. Travis Jordan and 30-year-old Const. Brett Ryan, were shot and killed early Thursday morning.
"I just want to acknowledge our two fallen police officers, obviously Const. Jordan, Const. Ryan, their families are in the hearts and minds of everyone involved with the Edmonton Oilers organization," he said.
"Very tough, tough morning for our group, tough morning for the City of Edmonton and our thoughts and prayers are with them."
The Oilers wrote on social media that they are "staunch supporters" of the Edmonton Police Service and are planning a tribute to the fallen officers during the game at Rogers Place.
As for the action on the ice, Woodcroft believes beating the Stars will not be easy.
"They have speed and skill. They have people that can score goals but they defend hard as well. They're a very, very good challenge for us tonight," he said.
The coach expects a physical game but said his team has "risen to the challenge" several times this season during rough games.
"It's not going to be a stick checking type of night here. This is the type of game where you're going to have to chip bodies, play inside people's equipment, you're going to have to go to hard areas to find success," Woodcroft said.
The Oilers are tied for fourth with 82 points and are looking to find consistency after going 6-4 in their last 10 games.
The Stars come into Edmonton tied for second in the Western Conference with 87 points.
"They're heavy on you. They're heavy on the forecheck. They want to be aggressive. They do it really well. I feel like the key against them, and a lot of teams, is you have to break out [of your own zone] efficiently," defenceman Mattias Ekholm said.
Forward Zach Hyman missed Tuesday's game against Ottawa with an injury. Woodcroft would not confirm his status but said him skating with the team is "a good sign."
Stuart Skinner was expected to start in net for the fifth straight game. He is 3-1 in his last four.
"He gives us a chance to win every time he goes in the net. He's learning what it takes to handle a heavy workload in the National Hockey League…I just think heading into games, you know what you're getting [from him]," Woodcroft said about the rookie goalie.
"When he's had to face some difficult shots and opportunities, he's really stood in there well and been there for us when we need him. I think coming down the stretch that's gonna be huge and we have to support him as much as we can," forward Ryan Nugent-Hopkins said of Skinner.
The Oilers face off against the Stars at Rogers Place shortly after 7 p.m.
Edmonton Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
2 Edmonton police officers killed during domestic call; suspect dead and 1 hospitalized
Two Edmonton Police Service patrol officers were killed while responding to a domestic dispute call early Thursday morning, the city's police service has confirmed.
'Worse than an animal': Mother enraged as killer claims Amanda Zhao might be alive
The 21-year-old English student's remains had been found stuffed in a suitcase in Mission, B.C., and Yang's identification of her daughter was also confirmed by a police DNA test.
Trend Line | Trudeau Liberals face uphill battle with ballot support, preferred PM number falling
As they gear up to unveil their 2023 budget in a few weeks, the federal Liberals are in an uphill battle against the Conservatives in both ballot support and preferred prime minister numbers, according to latest numbers by Nanos Research.
Wanted man arrested after nurse recognizes him at Hamilton, Ont., hospital
A 31-year-old man wanted on a Canada-wide warrant is back under arrest after being recognized this weekend.
Trudeau's pick of former GG Johnston as interference rapporteur under fire from opposition
The two largest opposition parties have been quick to question Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's pick of former governor general David Johnston as the new special rapporteur tasked with making an all-encompassing assessment of foreign interference and the integrity of Canada's democracy.
Canada dropping COVID testing requirements for air travellers from China, Hong Kong and Macao
The Canadian government is dropping its COVID-19 testing requirements Friday for air travellers coming to the country from China, Hong Kong or Macao.
'Immediately stop using' these heated blankets due to fire hazard, Health Canada warns
Health Canada is warning anyone in possession of a specific Sunbeam brand heated blanket to 'Immediately stop using and unplug' it, according to a new recall notice.
Border concerns, defence priorities: Wide range of topics to discuss during Biden's official visit to Canada
U.S. President Joe Biden heads north next week for his first visit to Canada as president. Ahead of the visit, both countries are laying out a wide range of potential topics spanning from migration policy to continuing support for Ukraine.
Brands of unauthorized children's medicine may lead to serious health risks: Health Canada
Health Canada is warning parents about two brands of medicinal children's syrup after learning they contain an unapproved drug.
Calgary
-
'Profound grief': Calgarians mourn the loss of 2 slain Edmonton police officers
Calgarians are expressing their deep sadness and sorrow over the loss of two Edmonton police officers killed in the line of duty on Thursday.
-
'It is a medium' is the message: Animators, puppeteers celebrated at Festival of Animated Objects
It's a 20-day festival hosted by a number of Calgary venues with 118 creators from southern Alberta featured along with four international performers from France.
-
Hitmen battling it out down the stretch for a playoff spot
When you're in a battle to make it into the playoffs, you need players to step up. That's exactly what rookie forward Matteo Danis did on Wednesday night.
Saskatoon
-
A Saskatoon tech firm moved to a four day work week a year ago. Here's how it's going.
A Saskatoon tech firm is boasting about the benefits of a four-day work week, with plans to never return to a traditional five-day schedule.
-
Saskatoon sisters looking to end collegiate journey together with NCAA national championship
Grace and Sophie Shirley have played together for the University of Wisconsin (U of W) Badgers for four years.
-
RCMP DNA results pin break-ins spanning 15 years on Saskatoon man
An RCMP forensic lab helped the Saskatoon police solve a number of thefts dating back up to 15 years.
Regina
-
'Very relieved': Regina father found not guilty in death of infant son
A Regina judge has found Catlin Goodwill not guilty of manslaughter in the death of his infant baby, saying the Crown prosecutor did not provide proof beyond a reasonable doubt.
-
Saskatchewan First Act bill passed following final reading inside Legislature
The province passed The Saskatchewan First Act, also known as Bill 88, following its third and final reading in the Legislature on Thursday.
-
Plea date moved for Sask. man charged with 2nd degree murder and assaulting woman, baby
The plea date for a man charged with second degree murder and assault of a woman and a baby has been pushed to April 20.
Atlantic
-
Final report into N.S. mass shooting to be up to 3,000 pages when released
The public inquiry into Nova Scotia's mass shooting says its final report will be bound in seven volumes that total up to 3,000 pages.
-
Cape Breton rink could soon become North America's first female-only arena
A rink in Cape Breton may soon become North America's first female-only arena.
-
N.S. volunteer, First Nations fire departments receiving funds to assist with rising operational costs
The Nova Scotia government is spending $3.5 million to help volunteer fire departments, ground search and rescue organizations and First Nations fire departments with rising operational costs.
Toronto
-
Wanted man arrested after nurse recognizes him at Hamilton, Ont., hospital
A 31-year-old man wanted on a Canada-wide warrant is back under arrest after being recognized this weekend.
-
Toronto airport ranked among the top 10 in North America
One of Toronto’s airports has just been named one of the best in the world.
-
Snow plow operators in Mississauga quit following aggressive behaviour from residents
It’s been a busy March for snow plow operators in the Greater Toronto Area, but according to the City of Mississauga, it’s also been a violent one for some workers in the area.
Montreal
-
'Intense' rescue operation: 1 missing, 9 injured in Old Montreal fire
At least one person is missing and nine are injured after a five-alarm fire in Old Montreal early Thursday morning. Because some of the units in the buildings are Airbnbs, firefighters said it's possible the missing person was a short-term renter and is therefore difficult to track down.
-
Pornhub owner MindGeek sold to Ottawa private equity firm
MindGeek, the Montreal-based parent company of Pornhub, has been acquired by a private equity firm. Ethical Capital Partners (ECP), an Ottawa-based firm, announced Thursday it is taking over the company, which has faced criticism in recent years for allegedly hosting illegal content, including child sexual abuse material, on the world's largest porn site.
-
'It was a fiasco' at the SAAQ, admits Digital Minister Eric Caire
The minister responsible for the digital sector, Eric Caire, admitted on Thursday 'It's been a fiasco' at Quebec's auto insurance board.
Ottawa
-
Pornhub owner MindGeek sold to Ottawa private equity firm
MindGeek, the Montreal-based parent company of Pornhub, has been acquired by a private equity firm. Ethical Capital Partners (ECP), an Ottawa-based firm, announced Thursday it is taking over the company, which has faced criticism in recent years for allegedly hosting illegal content, including child sexual abuse material, on the world's largest porn site.
-
2 Edmonton police officers killed during domestic call; suspect dead and 1 hospitalized
Two Edmonton Police Service patrol officers were killed while responding to a domestic dispute call early Thursday morning, the city's police service has confirmed.
-
Thousands of Ottawa homeowners yet to submit vacant unit tax declaration on deadline day
About four per cent of Ottawa homeowners have yet to submit declarations for the city's new vacant unit tax as the deadline looms.
Kitchener
-
‘Catch the Ace’ fever spreading through Hagersville
A massive lineup is weaving through the downtown of Hagersville as hundreds descend on the community to play ‘Catch the Ace’ at the local legion.
-
Computer science meets cinema: University of Waterloo researchers closely analyze colour in films
It's not a pairing you'd expect – computer science and cinema.
-
Kitchener senior public school teacher charged with multiple counts of sexual assault
Waterloo regional police say officers have charged a teacher from a senior public school in the Forest Hills area of Kitchener with eight counts of sexual assault and sexual interference.
Northern Ontario
-
Winter storm warning with up to 50 cm of snow, travel advisories issued
Environment Canada has upgraded its weather alerts in northeastern Ontario on Thursday as another winter storm enters the region and is expecting to bring up to 50 centimetres of snow in many parts. Here is what you need to know.
-
Patients who rely on virtual care now facing fees in Ontario: health-care platform founder
According to the founder of one virtual care platform, Ontario funding changes have had a dramatic impact on its ability to provide services to patients who are now being asked to pay out of pocket for care that used to be free during the pandemic.
-
2 Edmonton police officers killed during domestic call; suspect dead and 1 hospitalized
Two Edmonton Police Service patrol officers were killed while responding to a domestic dispute call early Thursday morning, the city's police service has confirmed.
Winnipeg
-
Report into rupture of Manitoba Hydro pipeline released
The Transportation Safety Board has released its final report into the rupture of a natural gas pipeline owned by Manitoba Hydro in 2021.
-
20-year-old arrested after four robberies in one day: Police
Winnipeg police have a 20-year-old suspect in custody after a crime spree stretching from downtown Winnipeg to Beausejour earlier this week.
-
2 Edmonton police officers killed during domestic call; suspect dead and 1 hospitalized
Two Edmonton Police Service patrol officers were killed while responding to a domestic dispute call early Thursday morning, the city's police service has confirmed.
Vancouver
-
COVID-19 hospitalizations rise in latest B.C. update, led by Fraser Health
The B.C. Centre for Disease Control reported 222 people in hospital with COVID-19 Thursday, a modest increase from the 205 seen last week.
-
What went wrong with Quest? B.C. politicians raise concerns about university's financial history
All three levels of government say they want to find out what went wrong with Quest University in Squamish, B.C., after the institution revealed it is suspending operations indefinitely at the end of this academic year.
-
Minnekhada Regional Park reopens months after human-caused wildfire
A popular regional park in Coquitlam has fully reopened, months after a closure due to a human-caused wildfire.
Vancouver Island
-
IIO says use of force during Saanich arrest was 'close to the line' in terms of justification
The Independent Investigations Office of B.C. has cleared the Saanich Police Department of wrongdoing after officers deployed a police dog and fired non-lethal rounds during an arrest last year, but not without reservations.
-
Murder charge laid after body found near Vancouver Island rest stop in 2017
More than six years after the body of a 72-year-old man was discovered near a highway rest stop on southern Vancouver Island, a Victoria man is facing charges of first-degree murder and indignity to human remains
-
Lawyer for island First Nation calls for more clarity over future of E&N rail line
A lawyer representing a Vancouver Island First Nation is calling out the federal government for being indirect about its intention for the South Island's rail corridor, after a parcel of E&N rail land was returned to the Snaw-Naw-As First Nation.