A 12-year veteran of the Edmonton Police Service has been charged with distributing an intimate image without consent.

Const. Samuel Sanson was charged today in connection with what police describe as a "non-work related incident" that occurred in Edmonton during September of 2018.

Sanson is currently on leave, according to an EPS release.

He is charged under Section 162.1 of the Criminal Code, publication of an intimate image without consent.

The charges follow an investigation by the EPS Professional Standards Branch and a further review by Alberta Justice.