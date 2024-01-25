Veteran forward Gagner providing solid depth in third stint with red-hot Oilers
Sam Gagner has been part of two historic winning streaks.
He was a member of the Columbus Blue Jackets when that team went on a 16-game tear that stretched from December 2016 to January 2017.
Now, he's part of an Oilers team that entered a Thursday night game against the visiting Chicago Blackhawks on a 14-game streak, which is a record for a Canadian NHL club.
“Any time there is a streak like this, there's always comparisons,” said Gagner after Thursday's morning skate. “We got great goaltending throughout that entire streak in Columbus, we're getting it here.
“Your depth needs to contribute, special teams, top guys - you need contributions throughout your lineup, and we're getting that.”
Gagner is part of that depth. He entered Thursday with 10 points (five goals, five assists) in 21 games this season, which is solid production from a bottom-six forward.
The 34-year-old veteran was on the fourth line but scored the winner - a shot he banked off the glove of Flames netminder Dan Vladar - in Saturday's 3-1 triumph over Calgary.
Gagner says the streak was a bigger deal in the Columbus dressing room than it has been in Edmonton.
“I think it was more of a thing there,” he said. “We had gotten off to a pretty good start that year in Columbus, we were leading the league at that point, so there was more talk of the streak.”
Compare that to Edmonton, where a 3-9-1 start led to the dismissal of coach Jay Woodcroft and the hiring of Kris Knoblauch, who entered Thursday's game 24-6-0 behind the bench. The Oilers' streak was the product of a team having to claw its way back into the playoff race.
“With the start to the year we had, we don't really have the opportunity to be looking too much at a streak or what it means,” said Gagner. “We have a different focus in here, and it's making sure we're continuing to build our game.”
Knoblauch said his players to remained focused despite all the noise about the streak.
“I don't know what happens in that dressing room as soon as I walk out of it,” he said. “I don't know what they're talking about. I don't think the streak or what we're doing two weeks from now really gets mentioned. We just want to be in the present, we want to be in the now.”
Gagner, who is in his third stint with the Oilers after making his NHL debut with the team in 2007, holds the team record for points in a game with eight - not Wayne Gretzky, Mark Messier or Connor McDavid.
Coincidently, that eight-point effort (four goals, four assists) came in 2012 against the Blackhawks.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 25, 2024.
Edmonton Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
'The love of our lives': What we know about the victims of the N.W.T. plane crash
The Transportation Safety Board has deployed four investigators to analyze the burnt wreckage of a British Aerospace Jetstream plane transporting workers to a diamond mine in the Northwest Territories.
Calgary 911 calltaker charged following investigation into organized crime
Calgary police say a 58-year-old woman, who was employed by the city's 911 services as a calltaker, faces a number of charges in connection with organized crime.
Ontario family forced to pay nearly $24K out of pocket after 'ticket broker' ghosts them overseas
An Oakville family planned their dream trip to Dubai and India last summer, but their vacation quickly soured when they were stranded overseas, forced to pay thousands of dollars to get back to Toronto.
Judge finds Saskatchewan Mountie who shot lover guilty of manslaughter
A judge has found a Saskatchewan Mountie guilty of manslaughter in the shooting death of his lover.
Suspected fake Norval Morrisseau painting seized from Ontario legislature
A piece of artwork hanging in the Ontario legislature was seized by police Thursday amid allegations that it was not painted by prominent Indigenous artist Norval Morrisseau as was originally claimed.
WATCH 251 vehicles stolen in Canada and bound for Middle East seized in Italy
Authorities made a massive bust at a busy port in southern Italy, recovering 251 vehicles that had been stolen in Canada and were destined for markets in the Middle East, according to police.
Apartment building collapses after smoke explosion during fire in Greater Sudbury
Sudbury detectives are working with the Ontario Fire Marshal's office to determine the cause of an apartment building fire and smoke explosion that sent three firefighters to hospital Wednesday night.
Forbes says these are the 'best' employers in Canada in 2024
Forbes says it ranked the 'best' employers in Canada based on more than 40,000 survey responses. Here are the results.
Trump White House official Peter Navarro gets a 4-month sentence for defying a House Jan. 6 subpoena
Trump White House official Peter Navarro, who was convicted of contempt of Congress for refusing to co-operate with a congressional investigation into the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol, was sentenced on Thursday to four months behind bars.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Calgary
-
'I don't do a screening test': Premier Smith defends attendance at Tucker Carlson events amid federal criticism
Premier Danielle Smith defended her participation at former Fox News host Tucker Carlson’s Alberta events, saying her ideologies don’t always fully align with the members of the media who interview her.
-
Calgary 911 calltaker charged following investigation into organized crime
Calgary police say a 58-year-old woman, who was employed by the city's 911 services as a calltaker, faces a number of charges in connection with organized crime.
-
'Near-mutiny on wing night': Smith doesn't support Calgary or Edmonton's bylaws on single-use items
Alberta Premier Danielle Smith says she has asked her minister of municipal affairs to see if bylaws passed in Calgary and Edmonton over single-use items are a step too far.
Saskatoon
-
Judge finds Saskatchewan Mountie who shot lover guilty of manslaughter
A judge has found a Saskatchewan Mountie guilty of manslaughter in the shooting death of his lover.
-
Sask. stabbing inquest hears graphic testimony from forensic pathologist
A forensic pathologist who performed autopsies on some of Myles Sanderson’s victims took the stand on Thursday at the inquest into the September 2022 mass killings in the communities of James Smith Cree Nation and the village of Weldon.
-
Saskatoon gas station fills multiple cars with diesel instead of regular gas
A mix-up at a Saskatoon gas station led to some customers filling up with diesel instead of regular gas.
Regina
-
Sask. NDP still waiting for answers from province on Sunrise Hotel controversy
The Minister of Social Services has yet to provide information on the Sunrise Hotel controversy in Regina after promising answers, the provincial NDP claims.
-
Regina woman charged with attempted murder following house fire
An investigation into a house fire in Regina has led to an attempted murder charge for a 27-year-old woman.
-
Judge finds Saskatchewan Mountie who shot lover guilty of manslaughter
A judge has found a Saskatchewan Mountie guilty of manslaughter in the shooting death of his lover.
Atlantic
-
Second system brings another round of snow to the Maritimes Friday afternoon into Saturday morning
The Maritimes will see a quick brush of some relatively light snow from the Thursday low pressure system.
-
Nova Scotia minister frustrated that unhoused people are snubbing Halifax shelter
Nova Scotia's community services minister says he's frustrated that some unhoused people aren't using a new emergency shelter in Halifax.
-
Chalmers Hospital approved for 30-day ‘critical state’ protocol that prioritizes patients waiting for nursing home bed
New Brunswick Social Development Minister Jill Green has approved the Dr. Everett Chalmers Regional Hospital to prioritize its patients when nursing home beds become available.
Toronto
-
Psychologist's 'irrelevant testimony' at Jacob Hoggard's trial should not have been admitted: lawyers
Lawyers representing Jacob Hoggard say “irrelevant” testimony from a clinical psychologist at the sexual assault trial for the former Hedley frontman should never had been admitted and are asking that a new trial be ordered, according to a filing with the Ontario Court of Appeal.
-
Torontonians shocked to see food prices from 2020 Food Basics flyer
A flyer from a Food Basics store four years ago is causing a stir online after users noted the soaring cost of grocery items since then.
-
Toronto man accused of faking terminal illness to scam love interest out of $370K
A Toronto man is accused of purporting to be terminally ill to defraud his love interest out of hundreds of thousands of dollars.
Montreal
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Former justice minister David Lametti resigns as Montreal MP
Former justice minister and Montreal MP David Lametti says he is resigning from public office as of the end of this month. Lametti made the announcement Thursday, saying in a statement that he resigns with 'mixed emotions' but his constituents would benefit from a change.
-
Paramedics in Montreal, Laval flooded with calls due to icy conditions
The freezing rain that fell on Wednesday evening and Thursday morning led to more frequent calls for ambulance services in Montreal and Laval.
-
Quebec Cardinal Gerald Lacroix faces sex assault allegations
A senior leader of the Roman Catholic Church in Quebec is facing allegations of sexual assault as part of a class-action lawsuit against the archdiocese in the provincial capital.
Ottawa
-
Environment Canada issues another freezing rain warning for Friday
Environment Canada says the capital could see ice accretion of 5 to 10 mm beginning around 6 a.m. on Friday morning and ending in the afternoon.
-
Ottawa camp counsellor accused of sexual assault against child
Ottawa police have charged a 24-year-old camp counsellor with sexual assault offences against a child at an Ottawa summer camp last summer.
-
NCC 'remains confident' Senators will build a new arena at LeBreton Flats
The National Capital Commission says discussions with the new owner of the Ottawa Senators are proceeding with "renewed energy" on a new NHL-sized arena at LeBreton Flats.
Kitchener
-
One dead after shooting in Kitchener
One person is dead after a shooting in Kitchener. Here's what we know about the investigation so far.
-
Three people arrested, magic mushrooms seized from Cambridge shop
Police say they’ve charged three people and seized a large amount of psilocybin from a magic mushroom dispensary in Cambridge.
-
Fire at Mount Forest school
St. Mary Catholic School in Mount Forest is closed today after a fire.
Northern Ontario
-
Apartment building collapses after smoke explosion during fire in Greater Sudbury
Sudbury detectives are working with the Ontario Fire Marshal's office to determine the cause of an apartment building fire and smoke explosion that sent three firefighters to hospital Wednesday night.
-
Shock in the Sault as 10K people stand to lose health-care provider in May
Group Health Centre in Sault Ste. Marie is reducing its patient roster by 10,000 people in May because of a severe and chronic shortage of physicians.
-
Warrant issued for federal offender with ties to northern Ont.
The Ontario parole enforcement squad is looking for a federal offender who is serving a sentence for drug trafficking and was last seen in Sudbury.
Winnipeg
-
Father and son, 1, killed in crash with semi: RCMP
A father and his son have died following a crash involving a semi on a Manitoba highway Thursday morning.
-
Winnipeg restaurant owner dead following confrontation: police
The owner of a Winnipeg restaurant has died following an assault outside of his business on Wednesday night.
-
Assembly of Manitoba Chiefs, families to speak about second landfill study
The Assembly of Manitoba Chiefs is to discuss details about a report into the logistics of searching a Winnipeg-area landfill for the remains of two slain First Nations women.
Vancouver
-
Man charged in fatal 2022 shooting near Surrey elementary school
Nearly two years after a fatal shooting near a Surrey, B.C., elementary school, authorities have announced charges against a suspect.
-
BC Ferries not responsible for damaged motorcycle, tribunal rules
British Columbia's small claims tribunal has ruled that BC Ferries is not on the hook for damages after a motorcycle fell onto its side while aboard a moving vessel.
-
Victim, suspect vehicle identified in fatal Burnaby shooting
The victim of a deadly shooting in Burnaby Tuesday night has been identified by homicide investigators.
Vancouver Island
-
BC Ferries not responsible for damaged motorcycle, tribunal rules
British Columbia's small claims tribunal has ruled that BC Ferries is not on the hook for damages after a motorcycle fell onto its side while aboard a moving vessel.
-
Body discovered at Nanaimo seaside park
Someone on a beach at Neck Point Park in Nanaimo's north-end discovered a body that had washed ashore near the beach this week.
-
B.C. urged to redeploy justice resources after report finds 11-to-1 staff-youth ratio
A new report has found that the number of young offenders in British Columbia has “dramatically decreased,” putting the ratio of staff to youth in custody at almost 11-to-one.