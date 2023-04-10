Veteran receiver Lewis ready to be face of Edmonton Elks franchise
Eugene Lewis welcomes being the face of the Edmonton Elks' franchise.
Edmonton made a huge splash when it landed the all-star American receiver Feb. 14, the first day of CFL free agency. Lewis signed a two-year deal reportedly worth $320,000 annually, which would make him the league's highest-paid non-quarterback.
And Lewis is ready to shoulder the weight of responsibility that comes with being a club's marquee player.
“Absolutely, I was born ready for this,” Lewis said during a recent telephone interview. “Not a lot of guys in my position get this kind of opportunity and I'm up for the challenge.
“I'm up for going out each and every day and making the guys around me better and competing and anybody who goes against me is going to have to bring their best because I'm going to bring my best. There's no mercy out there, we've all got families we have to take of.”
Lewis, 29, earned CFL all-star honours last season after registering 91 catches for 1,303 yards and 10 TDs, all career highs. He was named the East Division's top player.
The six-foot-one, 208-pound Lewis played his first five CFL seasons with Montreal. He accumulated 276 catches for 4,347 yards and 28 TDs in 68 regular-season contests and twice was a league all-star.
But Lewis said the indecision that surrounded the Alouettes this off-season played a role in his decision to leave.
The CFL assumed control of the franchise Feb. 14 - the first day of CFL free agency for the second time since 2019. The league ended up selling the Alouettes to Quebec businessman Pierre Karl Peladeau last month.
“Yeah, it (Als' situation) definitely had some weight in my decision,” Lewis said. “Just because I know of where I'm at in my career and I feel I'm in my prime time and I want to keep building with that.
“But I also want to win Grey Cups. I want to keep building on something that's bigger and I want to help the next generation after me be better than we were.”
Still, Lewis said leaving Montreal wasn't easy.
“It was one of the hardest decisions I've ever had to make in my life,” he said. “I had to change high schools the last six months of my senior year and when I went to Penn State, I had to grad transfer to Oklahoma my last year.
“I've always had to change places.”
Lewis joins and Edmonton club that's finished last in the West Division the last two years, posting a combined 7-25 record. The franchise last made the CFL playoffs in 2019, crossing into the East Division.
Last season, Edmonton ranked last in offensive scoring (19.2 points per game) and passing (231.7 yards) and second-last in offensive yards (310.7). The Elks also allowed 53 sacks, second-most in the CFL.
Sophomore quarterback Taylor Cornelius was 3-9 as a starter, completing just 57.4 per cent of his passes with 11 TDs and nine interceptions. However, the six-foot-five, 230-pound Texan ran for 502 yards and seven TDs on 71 carries (7.1-yard average).
Edmonton has also dropped a CFL-record 16 straight home games and opens '23 season hosting the Saskatchewan Roughriders on June 11. Lewis said turning around any program is a process that takes time but added the Elks changing their fortunes at home is a good starting point.
“My mind is win, it's all about winning,” Lewis said. “I know everyone has been talking about the home streak so that's the first thing we've got to get that off the list.
“There are definitely goals we have to meet but people must understand it's a process to get to the Grey Cup. You can't flip everything in one year but before we get there, there are steps we've got to take.”
And a solid start to the '23 season would also definitely help Edmonton's fortunes, Lewis said.
“In the West, I feel like you have to get a good head start,” he said. “If you wait too late, it's going to be too late.”
Making hay in the West Division won't be easy, though. The top three teams (Winnipeg, B.C. and Calgary) last year not only all registered double-digits victories overall but had winning records within the conference.
'It's going to be a very, very competitive league, I love it,' Lewis said. “I just feel like as a competitor the best comes out of you when you play the best.
“If you're going up against that every single week, just imagine the type of excitement that can bring to a game and the type of games we can have. I'm prepared, I'm up to the task, I feel like I'm in the best shape of my life and I'm ready to get this thing going and flip these negatives around for the Elks.”
This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 10, 2023.
Edmonton Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Cottage country in Canada may not be for everyone. Here's why some are leaving
When the pandemic shut down life in Canada’s big cities, many Canadians moved their lives to cottage country. Now, after experiencing the challenges of rural living, one expert explains why a mass exodus back to urban centres could be on the horizon.
Louisville bank employee livestreamed attack that killed 4
A 23-year-old bank employee armed with a rifle opened fire at his workplace Monday morning, killing four people -- including a close friend of the governor -- while livestreaming the attack, authorities said.
Never seen before: NASA says massive black hole leaving a trail of stars in its wake
A supermassive black hole flying through space has left behind a trail of newborn stars twice as long as the Milky Way, a phenomenon researchers say they have never seen until now.
'Proud to have him on our team': Alberta RCMP pay tribute to officer killed in crash
A Strathcona County RCMP officer is dead after an overnight crash. According to a statement from the RCMP, the crash happened around 2 a.m., and the officer suffered fatal injuries.
This elephant likes to peel ripe bananas before eating them, a skill she may have learned from us: study
Normally, elephants eat bananas whole, skin and all, but one elephant at the Berlin Zoo likes to peel some of her bananas first — a skill researchers believe she learned from watching humans, shining more light on the incredible cognitive abilities of elephants.
Prime minister's chief of staff set to testify Friday on foreign interference
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's chief of staff, Katie Telford, will appear before a parliamentary committee on Friday.
Cannabis company Tilray to buy rival Hexo in all-share deal
Tilray Brands Inc. says it is buying fellow cannabis company Hexo Corp. in an all-share deal valued at US$56 million.
Weight loss may mean a risk of death for older adults, study shows
A new study shows that weight loss in older adults is associated with early death and life-limiting conditions.
Grand jury indicts mother of 6-year-old who shot U.S. teacher
A grand jury in Virginia has indicted the mother of a six-year-old boy who shot his teacher on charges of child neglect and failing to secure her handgun in the family's home, a prosecutor said Monday.
Calgary
-
Man charged for allegedly drugging, kidnapping and sexually assaulting women
Calgary police say a Rocky View County man is facing charges for crimes targeting women working in the sex trade, the culmination of an investigation that began last month and involves the extensive search of a home just outside city limits.
-
'Proud to have him on our team': Alberta RCMP pay tribute to officer killed in crash
A Strathcona County RCMP officer is dead after an overnight crash. According to a statement from the RCMP, the crash happened around 2 a.m., and the officer suffered fatal injuries.
-
Alberta premier says she's under ethics investigation related to COVID-19 prosecution
Alberta Premier Danielle Smith says she is under investigation by the province's ethics commissioner into whether she interfered in the administration of justice in relation to a COVID-19 prosecution.
Saskatoon
-
Saskatoon rejects request to create street harassment bylaw
Saskatoon councillors rejected a request to create a street harassment bylaw last week, as they look to get a better understanding of hate-motivated incidents in the city.
-
'It's the City of Saskatoon's fault': Watch Grade 8 students talk trash at city council
A group of Grade 8 students in Saskatoon is calling on the city to do something about the litter in their neighbourhood parks.
-
Saskatoon construction firm fined $24,000 after worker seriously injured
A Saskatoon construction company was slapped with $24,000 in fines for an incident that left a worker seriously injured.
Regina
-
Regina realtor fined for criticizing colleague on social media after sale falls through
A Regina realtor has agreed to pay a hefty fine after inadvertently calling out a fellow agent on social media after a sale fell through.
-
'This is a priority': Group advocating for universal access to contraceptives in Sask.
A group of medical students at the University of Saskatchewan are calling on the provincial government to make contraceptives available for free, under universal health care.
-
Sask. premier calls out federal minister following comments on natural resource rights
Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe said a comment made by federal justice minister David Lametti in regard to the Natural Resource Revenue Transfer Act is an “outrageous statement.”
Atlantic
-
'It’s an insult': Retired Mountie angered after N.S. mass shooting inquiry recommends former officers surrender their Red Serge
After spending 25 years as a frontline Mountie, Brian Carter says he and other veteran officers are angered by a recommendation calling on former officers to give up their ceremonial dress uniforms.
-
Maritimes set for warmest days of 2023 so far
It’s the warmest stretch of the year so far to get this week started in the Maritimes.
-
Historic church gets $10-million offer from anonymous donor: 'maybe from heaven'
The largest wooden church in North America faced potential demolition until an anonymous donor turned up with a $10-million offer.
Toronto
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | One person dead, another seriously injured after crash in Oshawa, Ont.
One person has died and another has been airlifted to hospital after a severe car crash in Oshawa, Ont. Monday afternoon.
-
Family defrauded nearly $12,000 by fake Domino's delivery driver in Brampton
Another woman is speaking out after she says her family was defrauded nearly $12,000 by helping a woman pay for her Domino’s pizza.
-
'They did everything for one another': Indian family from Toronto who drowned in river remembered at funeral
The lives of four members of a second Toronto family who recently drowned in the St. Lawrence River during a failed border crossing will be celebrated Monday morning in Etobicoke.
Montreal
-
'Culture of Solidarity': Premier Legault's 'Catholicism' tweet sparks controversy
François Legault's Easter break came to an abrupt end Monday morning when one of his tweets sparked backlash online. 'Catholicism has also given us a culture of solidarity that distinguishes us on a continental scale,' Legault wrote, sharing a column by Mathieu Bock-Cote published on the Journal de Montréal website.
-
'They were scared for their lives': Montreal mosque vandalized during Ramadan
Montreal police (SPVM) officers have arrested a 32-year-old man, and he's been charged with mischief after smashing the glass door at the Al Omah Mosque. Police responded to the mosque on Sunday around 5 a.m., located on Saint-Dominique Street. downtown.
-
Frustration mounts for Quebecers still without power five days after ice storm
Frustration was mounting on Monday for Quebecers still without power five days after a major ice storm, as the province's hydro utility worked to reconnect the remaining homes and businesses cut off from the grid.
Ottawa
-
Crash in Kingston closes eastbound lanes of Highway 401
Eastbound lanes of Highway 401 are closed following a collision in Kingston. One person has been taken to hospital with serious injuries.
-
The hidden costs of having a vehicle stolen
Auto theft has surged in recent years and while police have made significant gains to stop criminals in their tracks and recover those cars and trucks, there remains frustration for victims, who are not always covered by insurance.
-
Kemptville, Ont. residents come together as properties flood
A flood warning remains in effect for the Rideau Valley watershed following Wednesday's ice storm. Rising water levels, coupled with the ice storm and the immediate melt pushed the Rideau River higher.
Kitchener
-
Get out your sunscreen! Summer-like temperatures expected this week
Southern Ontario will be warming up this week and it could be a record-breaker.
-
'He lost everything': Guelph fire victim faces long road to recovery
A Guelph man is still recovering from burn injuries after flames broke out at his home earlier this month. He lost everything in the fire, and his siblings hope the public can help him piece his life back together.
-
Suspicious package detonated outside Guelph police headquarters
The Guelph Police Service detonated a suspicious package Monday morning that was left outside its headquarters on Wyndham Street.
Northern Ontario
-
Cottage country in Canada may not be for everyone. Here's why some are leaving
When the pandemic shut down life in Canada’s big cities, many Canadians moved their lives to cottage country. Now, after experiencing the challenges of rural living, one expert explains why a mass exodus back to urban centres could be on the horizon.
-
Driver on Highway 401 caught going 235km/h, drunk: OPP
A driver who was allegedly impaired and caught driving 135km/h over the speed limit on a Toronto highway has been charged.
-
Northern snowmobile trails close amid rising temperatures, unsafe conditions
As temperatures rise across the province, that also means the end of the sledding season in most of the northeast, with Timmins’ snowmobile club the latest to declare its trails closed for off-road vehicles.
Winnipeg
-
Several drivers impacted by problem with fuel at Selkirk gas station
A quick stop at a Selkirk gas station turned into a headache for several drivers due to a problem with the fuel in one of the station's gas tanks.
-
Get a first look at the future of the former Bay building in downtown Winnipeg
New photos from the Southern Chiefs Organizations (SCO) reveal what Winnipeggers can expect for the future of the Hudson’s Bay building in downtown Winnipeg.
-
'We have to be prepared': plans to fight spring flood underway in Winnipeg and Fargo
With the rising temperatures starting to melt the snow, plans are underway in the City of Winnipeg and south of the border to prepare for any potential spring flooding.
Vancouver
-
Former Canucks captain Bo Horvat apologizes for comment about Vancouver fans
Former Canucks captain Bo Horvat apologized to Vancouver fans Monday morning after causing a stir on the weekend, when he seemed to throw some shade at his former city.
-
Lakefront B.C. lodge built by the 'Timber Kings' on sale for less than $2M
An 11,000-square-foot lakefront lodge, built by the company featured on HGTV's Timber Kings, is for sale in B.C.'s Peace Region – and it's not much more expensive than the average home in Vancouver.
-
Online drug trafficking on the rise, police need resources to respond, study says
There's a growing trend of online encrypted drug dealing that a study says needs more attention by police.
Vancouver Island
-
'Suffering greatly': RCMP investigate after pet horse shot on Vancouver Island
A Vancouver Island family is reeling and looking for answers after someone shot their beloved pet horse.
-
B.C. teacher suspended for pushing student from classroom
A Vancouver Island schoolteacher lost his teaching certificate for one day and was directed to complete a course on creating a positive learning environment after he pushed a Grade 7 student out of his classroom.
-
Tofino considers adding downtown pay parking
The District of Tofino is looking for feedback on potentially adding pay parking to its downtown area.