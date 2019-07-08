Victim hospitalized after 'serious assault' in north Edmonton
Police taped off several condo units in north Edmonton on July 8, 2019. (Evan Klippenstein / CTV News Edmonton)
Published Monday, July 8, 2019 6:18AM MDT
Last Updated Monday, July 8, 2019 6:42AM MDT
Police are on scene of a serious assault in north Edmonton.
A man in his 20’s was rushed to hospital by ambulance around 5:30 a.m. on Monday suffering from what police call serious wounds.
The victim was located outside unit of fourplexes called Cedarview.
A police K9 dog was used to try tracking a suspect in the area of 144 Avenue and 89 Street where the victim was found, but was unsuccessful.
Police are interviewing neighbours and appealing to the public for any witnesses.