Victim hospitalized after stabbing in north Edmonton
Published Wednesday, March 13, 2019 10:23AM MDT
Last Updated Wednesday, March 13, 2019 12:26PM MDT
One person was taken to hospital Wednesday morning after a stabbing in north Edmonton.
Police were called to 83 Street and 118 Avenue around 7:50 a.m. When they arrived, they found an injured man outside of an apartment complex.
An officer told CTV News his injuries are non-life threatening.
The victim is not cooperating with police. There are no suspects in custody.