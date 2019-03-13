Latest Videos from CTV Edmonton
Victim hospitalized after stabbing on Wednesday morning
One person was injured in an assault in north Edmonton on Mar. 13.
CTV Edmonton
Published Wednesday, March 13, 2019 10:23AM MDT
Last Updated Wednesday, March 13, 2019 11:53AM MDT
One person was taken to hospital Wednesday morning after a stabbing in north Edmonton.
Police were called to 83 Street and 118 Avenue around 7:50 a.m. When they arrived, they found an injured man outside of an apartment complex.
An officer told CTV News his injuries are non-life threatening.
The victim is not cooperating with police. There are no suspects in custody.