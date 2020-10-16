EDMONTON -- A body was found in a burned-down home on Samson First Nation earlier this month.

The human remains were found the morning after the fire, on Oct. 2.

Police say they haven’t been able to confirm the identity of the victim yet.

The death has since been ruled suspicious and the RCMP’s Major Crimes Unit has taken over the investigation.

The fire was called in to 911 on Oct. 1 shortly after 11 p.m.