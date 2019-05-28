An Edmonton man is accused of defrauding up to 16 people of $1 million in a years-long bogus business scam.

Brian Desmond Penney, 48, has allegedly approached people asking for their investment in or start-up money for a steel fabrication business.

In some cases, police say he went so far as to bring potential investors to a shop in south Edmonton to convince them the business was legitimate.

However, Edmonton Police Service believes Penney has no intention of establishing the business, and that there could be additional victims.

EPS first warned the public about Penney in March after he was charged with fraud. At the time, two people told police they had been asked for $70,000 and became worried the deal was fake when they couldn’t find background information on the company.

Since then, police have received 14 more complaints totaling $1 million and dating back to 2017.

Those who suspect they have been targeted by Penney or have more information are asked to contact EPS at 780-423-4567 and Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.