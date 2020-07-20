EDMONTON -- Mounties have released new details on three people who were tragically killed in a weekend tour bus rollover at the Columbia Icefields between Banff and Jasper.

An off-road bus carrying 27 people slid 50 metres off a road leading to the Athabasca Glacier on Sunday afternoon, killing three people and injuring two dozen.

The reason for the rollover has not been determined, but RCMP said Monday there's no evidence it was caused by a rock slide.

Officials said it could take several days to remove the Ice Explorer vehicle, due to challenges presented by the embankment it fell into.

Police also confirmed that the victims of the rollover are a 24-year-old woman from Canoe Narrows, Sask., a 28-year-old Edmonton woman and a 58-year-old man from India. While their families have been notified, RCMP are not releasing their names.

Out of those passengers who were injured, four are still in critical but stable condition, while one person was in serious but stable condition.

Police are asking travellers to stay clear of the Icefields as they continue a joint investigation with Occupational Health and Safety and the Transportation Safety Board.

The bus company, Banff Jasper Collection, said it is conducting its own internal investigation into the crash and will make any changes that are recommended.

Company president Dave McKenna said in 39 years of service, there have never been any major incidents or deaths on a tour until now.

"We will wait until the investigation is over and we will listen to all the recommendations and anything we're required to do, but we'll listen to everything and we'll certainly act on those once the investigation is through," he told CTV News Edmonton.

Anyone with information about the crash is asked to call Alberta RCMP at 780-852-3883.

With files from CTV News Edmonton's Sarah Plowman.