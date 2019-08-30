Dozens gathered at the Alberta legislature Friday to remember the victims of drug overdose and raise awareness to the severity of the crisis.

The rally, taking place on the eve of International Overdose Awareness Day, featured speakers who had lost loved ones to drug overdose and provided an update from a medical professional on the current state of the crises.

Angela Welz lost her daughter Zoe almost three years ago to a fentanyl overdose. She told CTV News Edmonton Zoe started self-medicating due to several traumatic events before taking drugs.

“She thought she would take care of it herself and just got into trouble and we didn’t find out about it until it was too late.”

This time of the year is always an emotional for Welz.

“The grief is very palpable today,“ Welz said. “Our lives have never been the same and they will not be the same.”

She added one of the problems that needs to be addressed is the stigma around drug users, saying that it can lead to secrecy.

“People will use drugs and they will often times hide it because of the stigma, so as parents we need to have an open conversation with our children and make sure that they understand that they’re not, you’re not stigmatizing them, you’re not saying that they’re bad people because they are using drugs.”

Whileaddressing the crowd, Dr. Laura McDougall, the Medical Officer of Health, said this is “one of the worst public health crisis that’s hit our province in many decades," but recent trends have been encouraging.

“In the first quarter of this year and for the first time since the crisis started, we’ve actually seen a reduction in fentanyl related opioid deaths compared to the peak in 2018," Dr. MacDougall said.

Barbara Brady-Fryer, with Mother’s Stop the Harm Group, lost her son in 2016. She agreed there has been progress, although the losses are still too high.

“It’s still very, very high and unprecedented numbers so I don’t think it’s something we get really excited about because the number we get excited about is zero and we’re not there yet and we’re a long way from that," Brady-Fryer said.

“I think your average Albertan doesn’t really understand the extent of the crisis, how big it is and how complex it is.”

Another awareness event is scheduled Saturday at Victoria Park from between 6:30 p.m. and 10 p.m.