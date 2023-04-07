Victoria Driving Range opens for the season

It's a sure sign of spring - the Victoria Driving Range opened to golfers on Friday morning.

The course's head pro, Kevin Hogan says seeing golfers hit the driving range is a sign winter is finally coming to an end.

"Usually you hear birds in the spring and you kind of know it’s spring. I guess the other sound is that continuous whacking of golf balls."

"It’s just great to be back, and it looks like it’s going to be a fabulous weekend."

While the day got off to a chilly start, Hogan said it didn't deter golf enthusiasts.

"It felt like -2 at 9:00 and we had people hitting balls, so everyone is anxious and want to work out all those winter kinks and have a great golf season."

The rest of the golf course is expected to open in a few weeks.