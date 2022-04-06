Victoria Golf Course Driving Range to open on Thursday
The Victoria Golf Course Driving Range opens on Thursday.
The driving range will be open from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. until April 14, and from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. for the rest of the golf season.
The city's golf courses — Victoria, Rundle and Riverside — will open later in April, according to a news release.
Strike kills 50 at Ukraine rail station crowded with people
A missile hit a crowded train station in eastern Ukraine that was an evacuation point for civilians, killing dozens of people, Ukrainian authorities said Friday. Photos from the scene showed remannts of a rocket with the words 'For the children' painted on it in Russian.
Man dead, two injured after shooting at popular tourist area of Niagara Falls
One person is dead and two others are injured after an overnight shooting in a popular tourist area in Niagara Falls.
Omicron symptoms are different from Delta variant, study finds
A new observational study out of the U.K. has found that those who contract the Omicron variant of COVID-19 experience different symptoms that are usually less severe and last shorter than those who are infected with the Delta variant.
Ontario reports 1,135 COVID-19 hospitalizations as positivity rate nears 20 per cent
Ontario health officials are reporting 1,135 people in hospital with COVID-19 Friday, including 166 patients in intensive care, as the provincial positivity rate nears 20 per cent.
Charest blasts Poilievre for supporting Freedom Convoy: 'Laws are not a buffet'
Conservative leadership hopeful Jean Charest is turning up the heat against perceived frontrunner Pierre Poilievre, taking him to task for his support of the trucker protests that took over downtown Ottawa and led to blockades at border crossings.
How the 2022 federal budget impacts you
The federal government unveiled its highly-anticipated spring budget on Thursday, with a focus on trying to make life more affordable for Canadians while attempting to rein in pandemic-level spending.
Russia's ruble rebound not quite what it seems
Six weeks after Russia sent troops into Ukraine, the ruble has staged an apparently extraordinary recovery, but all is not what it seems and the exchange rate used in everyday transactions is sometimes very different to the official one.
Will Canada's ban on foreign homebuyers make a difference?
As Canada announces a two-year ban on foreign homebuyers, real estate experts offered mixed reactions when discussing the impacts on the market.
Jobless rate hits record low, economy adds 72,500 jobs in March: StatCan
Statistics Canada says the unemployment rate in March fell to its lowest rate on record, falling to 5.3 per cent from 5.5 per cent a month earlier as the economy added 72,500 jobs.
Calgary police investigate suspicious death in Temple
Calgary police are investigating the death of a woman in the community of Temple on Thursday evening.
Rainbow Pride flag on Airdrie pathway defaced by vandals
Airdrie RCMP are investigating the vandalism of a Pride rainbow painted on a pathway at Nose Creek Regional Park.
WEATHER | Calgary hits the 20s on Friday then drops into scattered flurries for a few days
Toasty weather today but cool and largely dry weather follows.
Saskatoon nurse told to pay $50K for discipline hearing where majority of charges were dropped
A Saskatoon nurse who faced professional misconduct charges from the College of Registered Nurses of Saskatchewan is now on the hook for paying $50,000 to help cover the cost of the investigation and disciplinary hearing — the most expensive in the regulator's history.
COVID-19 deaths and hospitalizations rise in Sask.
Twenty-four new COVID-19 related deaths were reported in Saskatchewan for the week of March 27 to April 2, up four from the previous weekly provincial update.
Sask. children's hospital over capacity, memo says
The Jim Pattison Children's Hospital in Saskatoon is facing pressure due to a rise in admissions.
Higher than expected spring runoff in Sask.: Water Security Agency
A higher than expected spring runoff is taking place in parts of Saskatchewan, according to the Water Security Agency’s (WSA) April update released on Friday.
More than 1,100 customers still without power in southwest Sask.
SaskPower said a total of 1,122 customers woke up without power once again on Friday in southwest Saskatchewan, as crews continue work to repair damaged infrastructure after a spring snowstorm earlier this week.
BREAKING | Lockdown lifted at Saint John school after reports of armed person; teen in custody
A teenager is in custody and the lockdown at a Saint John, N.B., high school has been lifted after police received reports of an armed person at the school Friday morning.
Nova Scotia's finance minister defends non-resident property tax measures in budget
Nova Scotia's finance minister is defending two new taxes aimed at non-resident property owners that are contained in the 2022-23 provincial budget.
N.B. government, UNB expand nursing programs as hospitals deal with 'critical staff shortages'
Speaking directly to a handful of nursing students, Health Minister Dorothy Shephard asked them to consider accepting a job in New Brunswick once they’ve graduated.
BREAKING | Man shot dead outside Toronto subway station identified as college student from India
The man shot and killed at an entrance to a Toronto subway station on Thursday evening was a 21-year-old student from India who was on his way to work, family members tell CP24.
Quebec public health now recommends swabbing mouth and nose for more 'complete' rapid test results
Quebec public health officials issued new guidance for rapid COVID-19 tests Friday in a bid to lower the rate of false negatives.
CAQ ministers Blais and McCann won't run again in upcoming Quebec election
The Legault government is trying to ease the pressure on the long-term care home file by announcing the upcoming departure of ministers Marguerite Blais and Danielle McCann, according to the Parti Quebecois.
Quebec reports 30 more COVID-19 deaths, hospitalizations increase by 55
Quebec reported Friday that 55 more people are receiving care for COVID-19 in the province's hospitals and 30 more people have died due to the novel coronavirus.
West Quebec school bus crash injures driver
A school bus driver in west Quebec suffered minor injuries when his bus slid off the road and flipped onto its side Friday morning.
Feds launching post-pandemic 'strategic policy review' of public service
The federal government is launching a "strategic policy review" of the federal public service in a post-pandemic world, looking at everything from federal buildings to increased digital service delivery.
Driver absences cause more school bus cancellations in Waterloo Region
Student Transportation Services of Waterloo Region has cancelled some school bus routes due to driver absences.
BREAKING | Woman killed in fire in Sudbury's west end
It is a somber scene on Buchanan Street in Sudbury's west end following a fatal fire Friday morning.
Officials say armed man impersonating Sudbury police pulled woman over
No one was injured after a scary incident in Sudbury's South End on Friday in which a woman was pulled over by a man pretending to be a police officer.
Ford reducing electricity costs for northern Ontario's industrial sector
Premier Doug Ford is in Sault Ste. Marie on Friday to announce a new program called the Northern Energy Advantage, which will reduce electricity costs for the region's industrial sector.
Winnipeg school put in Hold and Secure over serious incident in the community
An elementary school in the Worthington area was placed in a Hold and Secure Thursday afternoon.
'It lit on contact': Canada's oldest grain elevator burns down
A grain elevator that was considered the oldest still-standing grain elevator in Canada, burned to the ground in Elva, Man. earlier this week.
Proof of vaccination no longer required to access B.C. restaurants, theatres, events
Proof of immunization against COVID-19 is no longer required to access restaurants, theatres and indoor events in B.C. as the province lifts its vaccine card rules.
Driver arrested for suspected impairment after crash sends 1 to hospital: Surrey RCMP
A driver was arrested for suspected impairment after a late-night crash in Surrey sent one person to hospital Thursday.
Here's how a new 3D visualization system is improving eye surgery at a B.C. hospital
A B.C. hospital now has access to state-of-the-art equipment that will help them perform certain eye surgeries more safely and with better precision.
Man killed in Vancouver Island helicopter crash remembered as skilled pilot, community volunteer
A Port Alberni, B.C., helicopter pilot known within the logging industry as "the Island Star" is being remembered Thursday after the chopper he was piloting crashed Wednesday morning on northern Vancouver Island.
'Click like and subscribe': Islanders try to carve out careers on YouTube
Not everyone can say that what they do for a living is also how they would spend their spare time. What if you could figure out a way to turn what you really love doing into a job?
RCMP renew call for witnesses to Malahat totem pole arson
Police are once again appealing to the public for information on the burning of a totem pole at Malahat Lookout last summer.