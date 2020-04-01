EDMONTON -- Some Edmontonians say they were able to feel the shaking of an earthquake in Idaho Tuesday evening.

Curtis Friesen and his wife were have dinner in their 22nd-storey downtown home when he says the building "just… moved."

He described the sensation as that which happens right before you pass out.

Then they saw their chandelier swinging. A video taken at 5:58 p.m. shows the light fixture rocking widely from side to side.

"What the heck just happened?" Friesen asks in the recording.

According to the Edmontontian, that sometimes happens on a smaller scale in extreme winds – but Friesen thinks it was the result of a 6.5 magnitude earthquake that struck just before 6 p.m. 120 kilometres northeast of Boise, Idaho.

According to the United States Geological Survey, people reported feeling tremors from the event as far south as Las Vegas and as far north as Calgary and Edmonton.

CTV News was told two other downtown Edmontonians also felt something around that time, as did Kelowna residents.

There were no immediate reports of injuries.

The earthquake was the result of a complex strike-slip fault (a fault whose footwall moves laterally) within the Intermountain Seismic Belt, the USGS sites says.

It is also the largest 6.9 magnitude earthquake in Idaho since the Borah Peak earthquake in 1983 that killed two people in Challis.

With files from The Associated Press and CTV News Vancouver