EDMONTON -- Firefighters were called to a southeast condo Tuesday afternoon for a blaze in an attached garage.

The fire by 38 Avenue and 85 Street was called in around 2:50 p.m., and six units were on scene in five minutes.

Video captured by an area resident shows flames jumping through the roof of the structure.

It took just over half an hour for them to gain control of the fire, though it was not out as of 4 p.m.

At that point, there had been no reports of injuries.

It is not known how the fire started or how extensive it was.