Video of Edmonton police arrest under investigation
CTV News Edmonton
Published Monday, June 17, 2019 8:09PM MDT
Cell phone video of an arrest that was shared on Twitter has prompted an investigation.
The video appears to have been taken at 10:23 p.m. on June 11, 2019 in Edmonton. It shows several officers using their vehicles to block a truck in a parking lot.
One officer can be heard shouting “Hands up buddy, you’re gonna die,” with his gun drawn.
The Edmonton Police Service has confirmed with CTV News Edmonton that the EPS Professional Standards Branch is reviewing the incident, the arrest and the video.
EPS cannot provide further details until the PSB has completed their investigation.