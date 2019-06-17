

CTV News Edmonton





Cell phone video of an arrest that was shared on Twitter has prompted an investigation.

My dog started barking about 10 mins ago there was some banging in the parking lot. I look out and the white truck that you see surrounded by the cop cars was driving around the parking lot, smashing into other cars when they boxed him in and got him out. #YEG pic.twitter.com/NOtVMkI4SJ — K8�� (@spinspinsvgar) June 12, 2019

The video appears to have been taken at 10:23 p.m. on June 11, 2019 in Edmonton. It shows several officers using their vehicles to block a truck in a parking lot.

One officer can be heard shouting “Hands up buddy, you’re gonna die,” with his gun drawn.

The Edmonton Police Service has confirmed with CTV News Edmonton that the EPS Professional Standards Branch is reviewing the incident, the arrest and the video.

EPS cannot provide further details until the PSB has completed their investigation.