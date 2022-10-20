Video of street racing that ended in crash on High Level Bridge wanted by police
Police are looking for dashcam video related to a crash on the High Level Bridge on Tuesday evening they say was caused by street racing.
Officers responded to the crash around 10:45 p.m.
They received reports that a grey Dodge Journey and a black Hyundai Azera were racing at Jasper Avenue and 109 Street around 10:40 p.m., before heading onto the High Level Bridge.
The drivers of both vehicles reportedly made a couple of quick lane changes around civilian vehicles, resulting in the Hyundai hitting the back of a Mitsubishi Eclipse.
Both vehicles spun out and hit the bridge, sustaining serious damage.
The 21-year-old man driving the Hyundai and the 24-year-old man in his passenger seat were taken to hospital with serious but non-life threatening injuries, police said.
The 52-year-old driver of the Mitsubishi was taken to hospital for precautionary reasons.
The 22-year-old driver of the Dodge was not directly involved in the crash, but police say he did remain on scene.
Police say impairment was not a factor in the crash, but speed was.
Anyone with information or dashcam video of the crash is asked to call the Edmonton Police Service at 780-423-4567 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.
