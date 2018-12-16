

Laine Mitchell, CTV Edmonton





A Facebook video of a woman signing lyrics to her deaf father at a concert in Edmonton Wednesday night has garnered over 9.5 million views online.

The video has gone viral, touching hearts around the world, and even capturing the attention of the performing band, Three Days Grace.

This is amazing! ��https://t.co/X4EgWb5kFa — Three Days Grace (@threedaysgrace) December 15, 2018

Viewers commenting on the clip called it amazing and emotional.

“Goosebumps and a swollen heart. Daughter of the year right there,” said one Facebook user. “Ok I’m super emotional today so this just made me cry,” added another.

The show was part of the band’s “Outsider” world tour.