Police in Grande Prairie are investigating after a video surfaced online showing the inhumane death of a coyote.

According to RCMP, the suspects in the case are youths, and as such, cannot be identified. Police say they are working with partnering agencies in an effort to hold the responsible parties accountable.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call Grande Prairie RCMP at 780-830-5700, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.