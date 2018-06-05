An Edmonton driver and motorcycle owner hopes video he posted on Facebook highlights the need for motorcycle riders and drivers to keep an eye out for each other.

Dan Kitto said he was driving to work Monday morning, when he witnessed an apparent case of road rage play out on Anthony Henday Drive.

“I thought for sure I was going to have to deal with a serious first aid situation with a vehicle vs. motorcycle accident,” Kitto said.

Kitto was headed westbound between the 127 Street and Campbell Road exits at about 6:30 a.m. Monday when he saw an SUV nearly lane change into a motorcycle.

Dashcam video he posted on Facebook shows the SUV complete the lane change, but still forcing the motorcycle out of the left lane and onto the shoulder.

The motorcycle rider can be seen kicking and punching the SUV as it continued alongside it on the shoulder, and it appears the SUV’s side mirror was broken off, before the motorcycle sped away ahead of the SUV.

“It is extremely scary and you can see your life flash before your eyes,” Kitto said.

Kitto, a longtime motorcycle rider himself, said he shared the video in an effort to raise awareness for bikers and drivers.

“My hope…is awareness more than anything, both for riders and those in vehicles around bikes this time of year,” Kitto said

“Situations similar to this…can be avoided by just taking those few extra seconds to shoulder check properly into blind spots, ignoring your phone and so on.”