Video posted to social media shows fireball, black smoke from manufacturing plant incident

An issue at a chemical manufacturing plant in Edmonton caused a fireball on Friday morning.

A spokesperson for Celanese confirmed the issue to CTV News Edmonton.

"At 10 a.m. today, the Celanese Edmonton, Alberta site experienced a manufacturing upset that resulted in the opening of a relief device," Brian Bianco of Celanese said. "No injuries to employees or contractors occurred and there is no threat to the community."

A video posted to social media showed what appeared to be a large fireball, followed by a plume of black smoke.

The cause of the fireball was not initially known, with Edmonton Fire Rescue Services saying it had been made aware of a "potential explosion," but it had not identified a source.

The Edmonton Police Service also said it had not received any calls for service related to an explosion.

No further information has been made available.