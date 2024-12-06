EDMONTON
    • Video posted to social media shows fireball, black smoke from manufacturing plant incident

    A possible explosion in the Edmonton area on Dec. 6, 2024. (Photo: Reddit/slabocheese) A possible explosion in the Edmonton area on Dec. 6, 2024. (Photo: Reddit/slabocheese)
    An issue at a chemical manufacturing plant in Edmonton caused a fireball on Friday morning.

    A spokesperson for Celanese confirmed the issue to CTV News Edmonton.

    "At 10 a.m. today, the Celanese Edmonton, Alberta site experienced a manufacturing upset that resulted in the opening of a relief device," Brian Bianco of Celanese said. "No injuries to employees or contractors occurred and there is no threat to the community."

    A video posted to social media showed what appeared to be a large fireball, followed by a plume of black smoke.

    Ottewell area explosion
    byu/slabocheese inEdmonton

    The cause of the fireball was not initially known, with Edmonton Fire Rescue Services saying it had been made aware of a "potential explosion," but it had not identified a source.

    The Edmonton Police Service also said it had not received any calls for service related to an explosion.

    No further information has been made available. 

