A video posted on Twitter Sunday shows a person clinging to the back of an ETS bus in northeast Edmonton.

Twitter user @tastyflamingo uploaded a 49-second video that shows a person holding onto the back of a bus on route 183—which runs through Clareview and Abbottsfield—for a number of blocks.

Rowan Anderson, a communications advisor with ETS, condoned the “illegal behaviour” in a statement to CTV News.

“It's highly dangerous, distracting for drivers and can cause serious accidents on our roads.”