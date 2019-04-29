Latest Videos from CTV Edmonton
Video shows person clinging to back of ETS bus
Published Monday, April 29, 2019 11:01PM MDT
A video posted on Twitter Sunday shows a person clinging to the back of an ETS bus in northeast Edmonton.
Twitter user @tastyflamingo uploaded a 49-second video that shows a person holding onto the back of a bus on route 183—which runs through Clareview and Abbottsfield—for a number of blocks.
Rowan Anderson, a communications advisor with ETS, condoned the “illegal behaviour” in a statement to CTV News.
“It's highly dangerous, distracting for drivers and can cause serious accidents on our roads.”