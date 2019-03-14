Latest Videos from CTV Edmonton
Vigil held for motorcyclist killed in Henday crash
Diego Romero and Amanda Anderson, CTV Edmonton
Published Thursday, March 14, 2019 10:46AM MDT
Last Updated Thursday, March 14, 2019 10:49PM MDT
Dozens gathered Thursday night to remember the motorcyclist killed on the Anthony Henday Drive on Wednesday afternoon.
Edmonton police responded to a crash involving a motorcycle and an SUV near the 62 Avenue exit at approximately 5:30 p.m.
EPS said a Dodge Journey on the southbound lanes of the Henday slowed down, suddenly straddled two lanes and was hit in the back by a motorcycle.
The driver of the motorcycle, a 31-year-old man identified by friends at the vigil as Marcel Murray, died in hospital.
“He was just an amazing father, an amazing rider,” Chris Gwynn told CTV News . “Worked really hard to support his family, and sometimes life just gets the best of you.”
Police are investigating the collision.