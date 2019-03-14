

Diego Romero and Amanda Anderson, CTV Edmonton





Dozens gathered Thursday night to remember the motorcyclist killed on the Anthony Henday Drive on Wednesday afternoon.

Edmonton police responded to a crash involving a motorcycle and an SUV near the 62 Avenue exit at approximately 5:30 p.m.

EPS said a Dodge Journey on the southbound lanes of the Henday slowed down, suddenly straddled two lanes and was hit in the back by a motorcycle.

The driver of the motorcycle, a 31-year-old man identified by friends at the vigil as Marcel Murray, died in hospital.

“He was just an amazing father, an amazing rider,” Chris Gwynn told CTV News . “Worked really hard to support his family, and sometimes life just gets the best of you.”

Police are investigating the collision.