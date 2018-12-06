

Alex Antoneshyn, CTV Edmonton





The victims of the 1989 massacre at École Polytechnique were honoured in ceremonies around Edmonton Thursday.

Twenty-nine years ago, a gunman entered the Montreal school and took the lives of 14 women.

Vigils were held around the city to ensure their lives are not forgotten, nor is the effort to stop violence against women.

“We have individual memorials set up for each of the victims, we have their picture, a white rose, which is representative of the campaign to mark the day of national remembrance,” said Tim Ira, student program coordinator at the Northern Alberta Institute of Technology.

The National Day of Remembrance and Action on Violence against Women is recognized every Dec. 6, on the anniversary of the massacre.

One administrator and 13 students died in the attack.

Evan Kenny attended the NAIT vigil after researching the massacre to “remember them, and reflect and see what we can to do eliminate that sort of sexual violence from our culture.”

At NorQuest College, the 14 victims were not only represented by flickering candles, but also by a room full of women.

“We need to stand up together and stand up against violence against women,” said Dr. Lisa White.

“We’ve got a long way to go, but together we can do it.”

With files from David Ewasuk