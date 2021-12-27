Ville Koivunen powers Finland past Austria 7-1 at world junior hockey championship

Finland's Roni Hirvonen (22) is checked by Austria's Lorenz Lindner (4) during third period IIHF World Junior Hockey Championship action in Edmonton, Monday, Dec. 27, 2021 (The Canadian Press/Jason Franson). Finland's Roni Hirvonen (22) is checked by Austria's Lorenz Lindner (4) during third period IIHF World Junior Hockey Championship action in Edmonton, Monday, Dec. 27, 2021 (The Canadian Press/Jason Franson).

Edmonton Top Stories