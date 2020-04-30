EDMONTON -- A 30-year-old woman who ran away from Alberta Hospital earlier this week has been located.

On Tuesday, police asked for help from the public to find Bailey Gabriel, 30, and Reyhan Paul Jones, 30, who ran from the facility on Fort Road.

Police say the pair were on a supervised walk on the grounds when they suddenly ran across 18 Street northeast of the hospital, and got into a waiting grey SUV that left the area at a high rate of speed.

Gabriel was found on Thursday by RCMP in the Claresholm area. She is in police custody.

Investigators are still searching for Jones, who requires medication, and as such there is concern for his wellbeing.

Jones is also considered violent and dangerous and should not be approached.

He is 6’2”, weighing approximately 240 pounds, with a clean shaven head and facial hair.

He was last seen wearing blue jeans, a camouflaged coloured t-shirt, a black zip-up jacket, an army green ball cap and black shoes.

Police believe Jones may be in the Edmonton or Spruce Grove area, or Grande Prairie and surrounding area.

Anyone who sees Jones is urged to call Edmonton police at 780-423-4567 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.