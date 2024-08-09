EDMONTON
Edmonton

    • 'Violent and dangerous' suspect may be headed to Edmonton: B.C. RCMP

    Kalid Yimer, 33, is wanted by B.C. RCMP and may be headed to Alberta. (Supplied) Kalid Yimer, 33, is wanted by B.C. RCMP and may be headed to Alberta. (Supplied)
    Share

    B.C. RCMP believe a man wanted in connection to an attempted murder in may be headed to Edmonton.

    Mounties say Kalid Yimer, 33, is believed to be "violent and dangerous" and may be travelling to Alberta.

    Yimer is wanted in connection to an attempted murder that took place in the Whalley neighbourhood of Surrey on Aug. 2.

    According to police there, Yimer is believed to have set a man on fire and stolen a car. That car recovered, but Yimer has not been found. 

    He is described as 5'6'' tall, with dark hair, brown eyes and a medium build.

    Anyone with information about Yimer is asked to call 911. 

    Edmonton Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Calgary

    Lethbridge

    Saskatoon

    Regina

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Ottawa

    Northern Ontario

    Barrie

    Kitchener

    London

    Windsor

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News