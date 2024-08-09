'Violent and dangerous' suspect may be headed to Edmonton: B.C. RCMP

B.C. RCMP believe a man wanted in connection to an attempted murder in may be headed to Edmonton.

Mounties say Kalid Yimer, 33, is believed to be "violent and dangerous" and may be travelling to Alberta.

Yimer is wanted in connection to an attempted murder that took place in the Whalley neighbourhood of Surrey on Aug. 2.

According to police there, Yimer is believed to have set a man on fire and stolen a car. That car recovered, but Yimer has not been found.

He is described as 5'6'' tall, with dark hair, brown eyes and a medium build.

Anyone with information about Yimer is asked to call 911.