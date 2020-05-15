EDMONTON -- Police have issued a warning about a convicted violent and sexual offender who is being released into the Edmonton area. The Edmonton Police Service said there is reasonable grounds to believe he will commit another offence.

Tshiyoyo Mufuta will be monitored by the Behavioural Assessment Unit, and police are seeking a recognizance order.

Police say Mufuta is particularly likely to reoffend with adult women he is in a relationship with.

He is described at 5’11”, weighing 246 pounds, with brown eyes and black hair.

Mufuta is under a number of court ordered conditions, including:

Must abide by a curfew of 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. daily.

He must reside at an approved residence and must not change that address until he has received written approval from his supervisor.

He must not have any guests at his residence during the hours of curfew unless previously approved by his supervisor.

He shall not purchase, possess or consume any alcoholic beverages. He shall not consume or possess any drug listed in the schedules of the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act including cannabis, any prescription drugs not prescribed to him, or any other intoxicating substances.

He shall not be in any licensed premises other than a dining room for the sole purpose of having a meal.He shall not attend at any liquor store.

He shall not possess any drug paraphernalia such as crack or marijuana pipes, self-made pipes of any kind, e-cigarettes, bongs, water pipes, cigarette papers, or syringes.

He must not travel out of the City of Edmonton without written approval of his supervisor or the Provincial Court of Alberta.

He must immediately report any motor vehicle he acquires or has access to.

He must not be in possession of weapons of any kind, including knives (except in his residence or at a restaurant for the sole purpose of consuming a meal), bear spray or dog spray, firearms, ammunition, explosive material, or any weapons whether homemade or otherwise.

He shall not enter into a dating, intimate, sexual relationship with any person or any friendships with females until her identity has been disclosed to his supervisor and she has been informed of his previous offending.

He shall not have contact, direct or indirect with the victims of his offences, or the families of the victims of his offences, in which he has been convicted unless he has received written approval from his supervisor.

Anyone who has information that Mufuta has breached any of the condition can call the Edmonton Police Service at 780-423-4567.