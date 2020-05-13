EDMONTON -- Edmonton police are asking for the public's help to locate a high-risk offender.

Arrest warrants have been issued for Rodney Gambler, 26, for breaching the conditions of his release.

Police say he is a "violent and sexually violent offender" and poses a great risk to the public. He should not be approached.

Gambler is described as:

5'10", 165 pounds

Dark brown or black hair

Brown eyes

Anyone with any information is asked to call the Edmonton Police Service at 780-423-4567 or #377 from a mobile phone, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.