'Violent and sexually violent': Police searching for wanted man
Published Wednesday, May 13, 2020 6:45AM MDT
EDMONTON -- Edmonton police are asking for the public's help to locate a high-risk offender.
Arrest warrants have been issued for Rodney Gambler, 26, for breaching the conditions of his release.
Police say he is a "violent and sexually violent offender" and poses a great risk to the public. He should not be approached.
Gambler is described as:
- 5'10", 165 pounds
- Dark brown or black hair
- Brown eyes
Anyone with any information is asked to call the Edmonton Police Service at 780-423-4567 or #377 from a mobile phone, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.